Khatana holds meeting with NHPC officials to assess power projects in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, convened a meeting with senior officials from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to review the progress of power projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting also addressed vital welfare measures for the affected population in districts Kishtwar, Doda and Reasi.

Chief Executive Officer, Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, Ashok Kumar Nauriyal, MD CVPPL Jammu, Hassan Nadeem, Vasant Hurmade GM E&C, CVPPL, Shashi Pauk Singh Senior Manager RHPCL and Parveen Kumar Thapa, Assistant Manager, RHPCL were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Khatana underscored the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the affected communities, particularly in districts facing challenges. He stressed the need for building a Trauma Centre on the Kishtwar-Batote highway to enhance emergency medical services and establishment of a health facility in the Drabshalla area for improved healthcare access.

He emphasized on the implementation of modern technology in crash barriers to prevent major accidents in the Kishtwar area and loss of precious lives. He said that NHPC should undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for enhancing facilities in schools, provision of potable drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The MP said that Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar district roads have become death traps and during last parliamentary session, he had raised the issue of major initiatives to prevent the accidents and improve health facilities. He also stressed for allocation of CSR resources for ambulances to support the Health department.

MP Khatana expressed his commitment to the holistic development of the region and urged NHPC officials to leverage modern technology for the safety of the local population.