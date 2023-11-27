Tribute paid to Girdhari Lal Dogra on his death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Rich tribute were paid to Late Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 36th death anniversary, here today.

Leaders from different political parties, prominent persons from all walks of life, admirers and family members of late Girdhari Lal Dogra paid floral tribute to the great leader during a simple function organized in this connection at Dogra Chowk, Jammu University Road.

The programme was organized by Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial Trust.

Prominent among those, who paid their tribute on the occasion, included former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, Devender Singh Rana, Ravinder Sharma, daughter of Late Girdhari Lal Dogra and others.

They described Late Dogra as the great statesman and leader of masses, who was loved by all cutting across the party lines, religion and region. “Practicing healthy politics, he never discriminated on basis of region, religion, caste and creed while serving people. The modern day politicians need to follow his principles,” said Nidhi Sharma, daughter of Late Dogra.

It may be recalled that Late G L Dogra had served as Finance Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State for 26 years. He also remained Member of Parliament, representing Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency and Udhampur-Doda constituency.

Meanwhile, a similar programme for paying tribute to Late G L Dogra was also organized at Congress headquarters in Jammu.

While paying tribute, the speakers stressed that G L Dogra was a true Congressman, who served people of Jammu and Kashmir in different capacities.