Gurez valley gets grid connected electricity for first time

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 27: A day after Gurez valley was connected to the electricity grid for the first time, residents expressed happiness, saying that it would not only improve the region’s electricity but also aid in facing the harsh winter more effectively.

Residents emphasized that connecting the region to a reliable power source had been a long-standing demand overlooked by successive Governments. They believe the dedicated power supply line will boost tourism and the overall economy of the region.

“I am happy that the Government has connected the Gurez valley with the grid to provide round-the-clock electricity. I hope the Government continues working towards the development of Gurez,” Mohammad Ismail, President of the Traders Union of Gurez, said.

Gurez residents conveyed overwhelming joy and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LG Manoj Sinha, and the PDD for the successful completion of the project, ensuring round-the-clock electricity.

“We are delighted to now have access to uninterrupted electricity 24/7, a recent initiative that commenced yesterday. The residents of Gurez extend their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LG Manoj Sinha, and the PDD Department for initiating measures that guarantee continuous power supply. Previously, we faced significant challenges with only 6 hours of electricity, particularly during winters,” expressed another resident.

The project, spanning 180 kilometres, includes 150 mmsq of conductor, 1950 ST poles, and 4 km of underground cabling over vast stretches, crossing the challenging Razdhan Pass at 12,672 feet above sea level. The successful test check highlights the Government’s commitment to reaching far-flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, commended the district team, including the STD division, for completing the work within a strict timeline. “The 60 KM 33 KV transmission line had a successful trial on Sunday, benefiting 1500 consumers in the first phase, with plans to connect the remaining villages gradually,” he said.

For decades, he said, Gurez residents faced challenges due to inconsistent power supply, relying on diesel generators in the frontier sector. Owais mentioned that Gurez now enjoys grid connectivity for the first time post-independence with the successful charging of the 33KV line.

The DC praised the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including PDD and STD Ganderbal/Bandipora, in making this project a reality.