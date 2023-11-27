J&K on path of tech interventions to make healthcare seamless

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Nov 27: With the introduction of tech-driven initiatives in the healthcare setup in J&K, the administration is on a path to make access to health services easy and seamless for the people in the UT, laying special focus on accuracy and making the overall functioning robust.

As per officials, under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the Scan & Share Queue Management System has been already introduced in various hospitals, which has streamlined the entry process for patients, significantly reducing wait times and making the process seamless.

They emphasized that this is just the beginning, with ongoing efforts to implement additional modules of the ABDM to further improve healthcare services across J&K hospitals.

The latest addition to the ABDM is the online booking of OPD tickets in hospitals under which the patients can now book tickets up to 12 hours before their visit, effectively minimizing wait times and alleviating congestion at ticketing counters.

Authorities said that the work is on-going on integrating UPI payments into the ABDM ecosystem, aiming to enhance the overall patient experience. “This development aligns with the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the public.”

On the diagnostic front several AI-based tools have been introduced on a trial basis in several hospitals across districts, including District Hospital Kupwara, Budgam, Shopian, Bijbehara, and Sub-District Hospital Sopore.

These tools, officials noted, encompassing x-ray interpretation for lung diseases, Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), and ECG, are poised to elevate the diagnostic capabilities of healthcare professionals, enabling more timely and accurate treatment for patients.

Officials highlight the significance of the AI-driven X-ray interpretation tool, designed to swiftly identify lung nodules, thereby aiding in the early detection of lung diseases, including lung cancer.

“The tool’s rapid analysis, taking less than a minute, is anticipated to reduce the chances of undetected lung cancers, ultimately improving diagnostic capabilities across the region,” officials said.

In a bid to enhance the quality of healthcare practice, authorities have also approved a pilot project for the deployment of Insta-ECG, which is a tool to facilitate the management of ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and provides medical expertise-based reports within minutes.

“The integration of AI-driven medical expert reports aims to raise the standard of healthcare services in the Union Territory,” officials said.

Officials clarify that these interventions are currently in the pilot stage, with a thorough assessment planned after completion. “The decision to expand these technologies to other facilities will be made based on the success of the pilot projects.”

Similarly, the administration is also set to introduce two AI intervention tools already in use in other parts of the country into the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP).