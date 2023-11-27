J&K, Ladakh NCC Directorate pays homage to martyrs on Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Second Battalion of NCC in J&K, under the aegis of NCC GP Jammu of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate organised a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Balidaan Stambh in Jammu to honor our brave fallen heroes on the occasion of the 75th NCC Raising Day.

The ceremony, a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made for the nation, was attended by Brig VK Sharma, Deputy Director General (DDG) of J&K Directorate, Col Shajan Thomas, Officiating Group Commander Jammu GP, along with officers of the Jammu GP, staff and NCC cadets.

Amidst an atmosphere of solemnity, the participants paid their respects by laying wreaths at the Balidaan Stambh. The ceremony served as a heartfelt remembrance of the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation, Bharat.

Brig VK Sharma, expressed gratitude for the commitment and valor displayed by the armed forces and emphasized the importance of commemorating the 75th NCC Raising Day as a symbol of honor, duty and patriotism.

The event underscored the NCC’s commitment to instilling a sense of discipline, leadership, and national pride among its cadets. The wreath laying ceremony followed by 2 minute silence in honour of the bravehearts and NCC song culminating with Bharat Mata Ki Jai stood as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation.