Khatana castigates earlier Govts for looting public money

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Dec 27: In a scathing critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, lambasted the National Conference (NC), Congress, and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their misuse of State funds during their respective tenures.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in the hilly and remote district of Reasi at Mahore, MP Gulam Ali Khatana expressed deep concern over the sorry state of affairs in the area. Prominent among those present were Pardeep Singh Bali, Seh Prabhari, BJP Reasi, Ch. Mohd. Akram, Shaida Bano, BDC Gulabgarh, Bansi Lal, Haji Abdul Rashid, Ch. Gulzar Ahmed, VP ST Morcha, J&K.

More than 100 workers of PDP, NC, Cong joined BJP in the presence of MP Khatana and pledged to work for expanding the party activities.

MP Khatana alleged that the previous Governments exploited the state exchequer, diverting public funds for personal gains and leaving the common people bereft of the benefits of development and growth. He highlighted instances where public money was allegedly misappropriated for the personal comfort and asset building of those in power. He asked the district administration to fix the responsibility for the delay in the works and if contractors are responsible, they be blacklisted and if the officers are then they should be penalised for the delay.

During the party workers meeting, Khatana expressed concern over the pathetic infrastructure in roads, health services, and overall development during past 70 years of dynastic rulers. He noted that numerous developmental projects initiated two decades ago are yet to reach completion, leaving the local populace in a state of anticipation in Mahore, Chassana, Thuru blocks.

He urged the LG administration and district administration to speed up the ongoing developmental works so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of serving the last man in the row is realised.