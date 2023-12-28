Severe Cold Tightens Grip In Kashmir, Srinagar Shivers At -3.3°C

Srinagar, Dec 28: Severe cold tightens grip in Kashmir valley amid further fall in night temperature as Srinagar recorded a low of -3.3°C and Pahalgam -5.2°C on Thursday.

Pulwma in south Kashmir remained the coldest place with a low of 6.4°C, followed by Konibal (-6.2°C), Bandipora in north Kashmir (-5.9°C), Shopian (-5.6°C), and the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal (-5.5°C).

Dense fog continues to engulf Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley, affecting normal life.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that the minimum temperature dipped in Srinagar on Thursday and recorded a low of -3,3°C against the -2.6°C recorded the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature recorded was 0.3°C above the normal of 7.9°C, against 8.2°C in Srinagar the previous day.

The minimum temperature at Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway fell to a low of -3.8°C against -3.2°C recorded the previous night, while Kokernag had a low of -2.0°C against -2.2°C recorded a day ago.

The mercury at Pahalgam plunged to -5-4°C on Thursday against the -4.6°C recorded the previous night. It was 0.2°C below normal for the tourist hot spot in south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded an improvement by a couple of notches and recorded at -2.6°C against -2.8°C recorded the previous day. It was 3.6°C above normal for the famous ski resort of North Kashmir.

Kupwara dipped to -4-3°C against the -4.2°C recorded the previous night. It was 1.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir district, the MeT office said.

The weather will generally remain dry with moderate to dense fog over Central Kashmir, the Plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Pulwama districts till the end of the month, the MeT office said.

It said there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the evening or night on the new year’s eve over Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather will remain generally dry during January 1–2, 2024, while there could be light rain or snow in scattered places on January 3–4, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)