Khatana calls on HM, briefs about ground situation in JK

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today met Union Minister for Home & Cooperatives, Amit Shah and briefed him about the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir after his recent tour across the length and breadth of the Union Territory.

Gulam Ali briefed the Amit Shah about the issues of security, need for providing promotion avenues to the SC, ST, OBC employees serving in Kashmir, developmental needs, creation of sports infrastructure and need for senior administrative officers to regularly visit district level and block level.

He said that people are happy with the all round development after neutralisation of Article 370 and ushering in an era of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gulam Ali further impressed upon the need for creating employment avenues for unemployed youth and demanded that special recruitment drives must be carried out by Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) and Army. He said that unprecedented inflow of tourists has improved the economic conditions of the people associated with Tourism Industry and stressed the need for exploring the tourism potential of hitherto untouched tourist destinations in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Bandipore and Kupwara area.

Gulam Ali appreciated the Government decision to grant 5 marla plots to landless and homeless and also demanded a policy to bring paperless citizens of UT under this scheme. He highlighted various issues of Tribal population and sought their redressal.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah assured to redress the issues raised by him.