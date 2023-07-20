POWERGRID lightens up remote villages in Chushul Valley, Tangste in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 20: In a significant development towards making electricity accessible in the remotest parts of the country, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) completed the rural electrification network in Chushul Valley habitations touching to Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Durbuk block of Leh.

The Network involves completion of overhead HT/LT network in four border habitations of Chibra, Satoh, Kherapullu and Parma coming under village Kargyam of Durbuk Block. POWERGRID executed this work as part of the consultancy work being assigned by Ladakh PDD under the centrally sponsored scheme of PMDP.

POWERGRID established an HT network of 16.896 Ckm and LT distribution network of 0.9 Ckm involving a total of 436 Poles in addition to five Distribution Transformers of 100 KVA capacity each. By virtue of this network, one village habitation-Chibra was successfully electrified through State run DG System while the Overhead network of other village habitations stands completed and will require underground cable laying in a stretch of nearly 10.55 km due to Wildlife Reserve, the case of which is under process of award at Ladakh PDD level.

Rural habitations falling under Village Kargyam are located at a distance of more than 140 km from the district head-quarters of Leh. These habitations fall in Chusul Valley which is just few miles away from the LAC touching with China. These remote hamlets are a home to more than 107 households and by virtue of this network, habitation Chibra received electricity for the first time while as other villages will also be able to receive the same very soon after completion of UG cable link.

Sub-Zero temperature of Chushul Valley even during summers, transportation of men and material through highest mountain pass of Chang-La (Altitude -17688 feet) which intermittently remains blocked due to inclement weather and above all time constraints of Scheme closure were some of the major challenges which POWERGRID had to overcome to achieve this historical feat for the people of these border village habitations near to LAC.