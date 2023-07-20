DGP chairs high-level joint meeting of forces

Stresses on enhancing intelligence networks

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, today visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag District, where he chaired a high-level meeting of Police, Army, and CRPF officers to review the security situation in the region and the arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Accompanied by senior officers, including Special DG CID J&K RR Swain, ADGP CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and IG KOS CRPF GK Verma, the DGP emphasized the need to reassess the strategy in combating anti-peace elements and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

He stressed the importance of enhancing intelligence networks and sharing information to pre-empt any untoward incidents. Joint night domination and foot patrolling were also highlighted as essential measures to improve security.

The DGP directed for launching planned manhunts in suspected areas to track down terrorists and emphasized the necessity of increased vigilance and proactive actions to promote peace and stability in the region.

He called for strict actions against those involved in anti-peace activities and instructed the officers to strengthen security arrangements to prevent any disturbances to the tranquillity.

Furthermore, the DGP urged increased vigilance against support networks assisting terrorists in their nefarious designs, aiming for a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the significance of gaining the trust and cooperation of the people as an integral part of counter-terror operations.

Regarding Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the DGP directed the officers to ensure meticulous implementation of all arrangements to ensure a smooth and incident-free pilgrimage. He stressed the importance of making the best possible arrangements to ensure the overall safety and successful completion of the Yatra.

During the meeting, the officers also discussed emerging challenges and their countermeasures. Detailed discussions were held on terror-related crimes in the valley, with officers offering suggestions to strengthen anti-terror operations and further peace in J&K.

The DGP was briefed about the area domination in Anantnag and other districts of South Kashmir, with security forces strategically deployed at crucial locations. He was also apprised of the anti-terror security grid in South Kashmir.