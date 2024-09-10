‘Key operator’ of international gold smuggling racket brought to India from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: A key operator of an international gold smuggling racket with an Interpol Red Notice against him was brought from the UAE on Tuesday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with the NIA and Interpol, officials said.

Muniyad Ali Khan is the third fugitive in the case who was successfully brought back to India, they said.

Khan landed at the Jaipur airport from the UAE and was arrested by the NIA, the officials said.

In the case probed by the NIA, it was alleged that Khan had conspired in the illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India along with other accused, a CBI spokesperson said here.

Two co-accused in the case, Shokat Ali and Mohabbat Ali, were brought from Saudi Arabia on April 03, 2024 and August 17, 2023, respectively in an operation coordinated by the Global Operations Centre of the CBI with Interpol NCB-Riyadh and the NIA.

It is alleged that Khan along with the co-accused had provided gold bars to be smuggled from Riyadh into Jaipur.

Gold bars weighing 18.56 kilograms worth Rs 9 crore in the market were seized while being smuggled into the country at the Jaipur airport from Saudi Arabia in 2020 as part of the “criminal conspiracy to derail the country’s economic security and monetary stability”, the NIA said in a statement on August 17, 2023.

The bars had been concealed inside a battery of emergency lights for smuggling into India, the statement had said.

“He (Khan) is involved in international gold smuggling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Jaipur, India. The subject was charge-sheeted by the NIA on March 22, 2021, before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur. He was wanted for criminal conspiracy for offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI got a Red Notice issued against Khan from Interpol on September 13, 2021, at a request of the NIA which was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal.

The Red Notice resulted in locating Khan in the UAE.

“The CBI as National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation over Interpol channels,” he said. (PTI)