Kevin Hart is awake and will be ‘just fine’, says wife Eniko Parrish

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3: Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday shared that the actor-comedian is awake and will be “just fine”.

Hart was hospitalised on Sunday after the vintage car he was a passenger in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California.

The driver was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol. Both Hart and the driver suffered “major back injuries” and were “transported and treated at nearby hospitals”.

“He is good, everybody’s good. Thank God. He’s fine, he’s awake,” Parrish told TMZ outside the hospital where Hart, 40, was treated.

The actor is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. (PTI)