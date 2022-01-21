Keep These Things in Mind while Buying a 5G Mobile phone

Is it the right time to buy a 5G smartphone, or do we wait further? These are questions we often ask ourselves, especially in 2022. There seems to be partial clarity about when the 5G network will be fully operational in India. However, as per reliable sources, it is expected to go live in all metropolitan and Tier 1 cities in the second half of 2022 and will subsequently roll out across the rest of the country.

And if you can’t wait to leverage this high-performance network, it makes a lot of sense to ensure your next phone upgrade is 5G compatible. Before you jump into your purchase, here are a few things you would need to know about 5G.

What is 5G?

5G is the 5th generation of the mobile network replacing 4G, which can deliver ultra-fast download speeds, lower latency, better network reliability, massive network capacity, increased network availability in areas with poor connectivity, and higher performance coupled with improved efficiency.

The advent of 5G ushers in a new era in mobile technology that will accelerate the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby providing a world of benefits to smartphone users besides faster speed. Do bear in mind the below aspects before buying a new 5G mobile phone.

5G Phones are available across price segments

When 5G phones were launched in early 2020, they were restricted to the premium segment. For instance, the Samsung Z Flip 3 is one of the latest 5G foldable phones and offers users a premium smartphone experience. In addition to being foldable and pocket-sized, it is also the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone offering incredible viewing capability on a super smooth 120Hz dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

In 2022, it won’t be hard to find many good 5G phones in the under 20000 price segment. And with the rapid innovation, we can expect to see them trickle to the under 12000 price tier as well.

5G Technology is not live in India at the moment

Due to various issues in spectrum allocation, the 5G rollout in India has been delayed, but the network is live in 66 other countries. Buying a 5G phone will allow you to connect to the 4G network and switch seamlessly to 5G once it is available in your location. However, that should not deter you from upgrading to a new 5G handset like the all-new Samsung Z Flip 3, which ensures you don’t need to stress about changing your phone for the next 2-3 years at least.

5G phones are fast and futuristic

Designed for the future, 5G phones possess progressive specifications and features that stand apart from the regular 4G mobiles. For instance, the Samsung Z Flip 3 is one of the pioneering 5G foldable phones to take the market by storm. It offers you pocket-size comfort and class, and you can also be assured of unstoppable performance with the fastest Snapdragon 888 processor and impeccable images with its dual rear camera.

Adequate 5G band support is advisable

While many 5G phones are being rolled out daily, it is imperative to understand the number of bands the phone can support. If you opt for Samsung Z Flip 3, you will have access to 11 band support, i.e. n71, n12, n5, n66, n2, n25, n30, n41, n77, n78, n260 that ensures you can access a high-quality 5G network regardless of your location once the network goes live in the country.

Take a comprehensive view of features and specifications in addition to 5G support

Before buying, you need to think about what kind of phone you need and what purpose it will serve. For gamers, it is recommended that you have a phone with an advanced processor and RAM, while photography enthusiasts should pay attention to the camera lens and storage capability. A few phones like the Samsung Z Flip 3 can cater to every need and purpose. From a super-fast Snapdragon 888 processor to expansive RAM and storage and never-seen durability on a foldable phone with the IPX8 rating, this 5G phone is something that will check all your requirements, making sure you won’t be compromising on anything while acquiring 5G connectivity.

To conclude:

There is a lot of excitement and buzz about how 5G will revolutionize our world. So if you are looking to upgrade to benefit from this new wave of technology, buying a 5G phone will be your best bet.

