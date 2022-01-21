How do I Clean My IFB Washing Machine?

If you’ve ever noticed a hint of a musty, stale smell coming from your clothing or the drum of your washer, a dirty washing machine could be to blame. While we trust our IFB washing machine to efficiently clean linens, towels, and clothes, many of us conveniently ignore the fact that these front or top-load washers also need cleaning.

If you want to purchase IFB Washing Machine, you can buy from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Let’s take a quick look at some simple steps that can keep your IFB Washing Machine fresh and clean:

How to clean the outside of the IFB Washing Machine

Take off the control knobs (not applicable for all models), then wash the knobs in the sink.

Clean the exterior of your IFB washing machine with a microfiber towel and all-purpose cleaner.

If you’ve got someone to assist, move the washer away from the wall and then vacuum behind it.

Some users might be using wheel stands for their IFB washing machine; try tilting the front of the device so that only two wheels are in contact with the ground and let the other person vacuum the bottom section of your washer.

Check the water supply pipes for cracks or wear. If you find any damaged parts, replace them to prevent a leak and subsequent damage from water.

How to Clean the Inside of an IFB Washing Machine

Spot all the removable components, such as the backside water inlet filter lid (and the mesh filter), soap tray, etc. and take them to the sink for a thorough cleaning.

Grab yourself a clean cloth, a soft toothbrush and vinegar to clean the crevices in the machine.

Scrub the smaller parts. If you cannot detach the soap tray, take it out, fill it with vinegar, and let it sit while you scrub other areas within the unit. As your front-loading IFB washing machine is fitted with a rubber gasket, apply vinegar to a cloth to clean it.

Most IFB washing machines are capable of collecting hair and other debris. Find this trapper on the vertical agitator of top-loading machines and wash it off with vinegar. Check the IFB washing machine manual if you’re unsure about the location.

Most of the front-loading IFB washing machines contain a small opening (with a lid) that can trap or collect buttons, coins and small particles. Find any ports or doors that allow access to this area to clean.

How to sanitize and clean the Drum of your IFB Washing Machine?

Pour one cup of baking soda along with 900ml of white vinegar to prepare a cleaning solution. Grab yourself a nylon brush and some more vinegar to clean the inside of the wash drum.

Move the setting knob of your IFB washing machine to select the heavy-duty wash cycle or any wash cycle with the hottest temperature, pour the cleaning solution (prepared earlier) inside the wash drum and start the selected wash cycle.

This process will thoroughly clean your wash drum, and you can even notice lots of foam formation, as your cleaning solution is getting rid of all the detergents accumulated over several washing cycles.

To ensure that your IFB washing machine is sparkling clean, you must remove your laundry when it’s washed. Keep your washer door open for a minimum of ten to fifteen minutes each day after the wash cycle so that water or moisture doesn’t get trapped (by allowing air circulation), preventing unpleasant smells and mold.

Clean the dispenser and drum with a clean cotton cloth at least once per week. It’s a great preventative technique.

Make sure you use a high-quality laundry detergent specially designed specifically for washing machines as it helps keep your IFB washing machine running for a longer time.

