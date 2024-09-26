KBC 16 Gets Its First Crorepati From Jammu And Kashmir’s Akhnoor

JAMMU, Sept 26: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 16 saw a thrilling moment as 22-year-old Chander Prakash, a UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir’s Akhnoor, became the first crorepati of the season. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show is a beloved quiz-based program where participants answer increasingly difficult questions to win large sums of money. The first episode of KBC 16 was aired in August year and Chander Prakash is the first contestant to bag the crorepati title.

Chander Prakash’s story is one of immense courage and perseverance. Since birth, he has dealt with numerous health complications, including a severe blockage in his intestine. He has undergone seven surgeries so far, with his doctors recommending an eighth. Despite this, Chander never allowed his medical issues to hinder his ambitions. He is currently preparing for the highly competitive UPSC exam, aspiring to serve the nation in the future. His participation in KBC showcased his indomitable spirit, and his appearance on the show quickly won the hearts of viewers.

On Wednesday’s rollover episode,the episode began with a warm welcome from Amitabh Bachchan, who praised Chander’s determination and tenacity. Chander’s backstory of facing health struggles was briefly revisited, setting the stage for a gripping episode as he faced his next set of questions on the road to becoming a crorepati.

The first question posed by Bachchan that day was worth Rs 3,20,000: “A ‘Yokozuna’ is the highest rank attainable in which contact sport?” Confident in his knowledge, Chander selected Option B) Sumo Wrestling and won the amount with ease. His quick decision-making and calm demeanor impressed both the audience and the host.

Next up, Chander he successfully answered seven questions in a row in the “Super Sandook” segment. He said he would repay loans that his parents had taken for his medical treatment. Chander continued to answer questions confidently, reaching a sum of Rs 12.5 lakh. mitabh Bachchan then presented him with the question for Rs 25,00,000: “Which of these is a 21st-century ‘superfood’ rich in omega-3 fatty acids, that was cultivated by the Aztecs more than 500 years ago?” Chander selected Option D) Chia Seeds, which turned out to be the correct answer.

The next question, worth Rs 50,00,000, tested Chander’s knowledge of mythology: “According to the Padma Purana, with whom did Lord Krishna wage a battle over the fate of Chitrasena?” Unsure of the correct answer, Chander decided to use his first lifeline, “Video Call A Friend.” However, the response he received did not fully satisfy him, leading him to use another lifeline, the “Audience Poll.” With the audience’s help, he selected Option B) Arjuna, which was the right answer. The audience once again stood to applaud him, and Chander described the moment as a dream come true.

Chander then faced the Rs 1 crore question, which was: “The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means ‘abode of peace’?” After deliberating and applying logic to narrow down the possible answers, Chander used the “Double Dip” lifeline. He chose Option C) Tanzania, and to his immense relief, it was the correct answer. Chander had officially become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. He also bagged a gift from Hyundai, Venue SUV.

Facing the Rs 7 Crore Jackpot Question

Having reached the Rs 1 crore mark, Chander was presented with the jackpot question for Rs 7 crore: “Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?” Unfortunately, Chander had already exhausted all three of his lifelines, and he admitted that he did not know the correct answer. Rather than risk losing his winnings, Chander decided to quit the game, a choice that Bachchan fully supported. Before leaving, Chander was asked to take a guess, and he selected Option A) Virginia Dare, which turned out to be the right answer. (ET)