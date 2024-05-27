Kavinder inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Birpur

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 26: Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister marked a significant milestone in the provision of affordable healthcare by inaugurating a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Birpur, here, today. The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, community leaders, and prominent people of the area.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a testament to the Government’s commitment to ensuring access to quality and affordable medication for all sections of the society. With the inauguration of this Kendra, residents of Birpur and surrounding areas will have access to a wide range of generic medicines at prices significantly lower than their branded counterparts.

On the occasion, DDC Member, Asha Ji, ex Sarpanch Lower Birpur Veena Jamwal, ex Sarpanch Lower Birpur Bittu Langeh, BMO Purmandal, Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, Dr Jasbir also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder underscored the importance of initiatives like the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility and affordability.

He highlighted Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s steadfast commitment to promoting affordable healthcare through initiatives like the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. He emphasized how the establishment of such centers aligns with PM Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian has access to quality healthcare services without financial constraints.

Kavinder also underscored the pivotal role of Ayushman Bharat, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s flagship healthcare scheme, in revolutionizing the healthcare landscape of India. He emphasized how Ayushman Bharat aims to provide comprehensive health coverage to over 500 million people, particularly those from economically vulnerable backgrounds, by offering cashless treatment for critical illnesses and hospitalization expenses up to Rs 5 lakh. He hailed Ayushman Bharat as a transformative initiative that exemplifies the Government’s commitment to ensuring healthcare access for all, irrespective of financial constraints, thereby fostering a healthier and more equitable society.

Kavinder reiterated the BJP’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare and ensuring that every individual has access to essential medicines and free healthcare services. As the nation continues its efforts towards building a healthier and more prosperous society, initiatives like the Jan Aushadhi Kendra and Ayushman Bharat serve as a cornerstone in ensuring healthcare accessibility and affordability for all, in line with PM Modi’s vision, he added.