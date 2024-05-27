Bumper voting result of Modi’s policies, peace initiative: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Peace, prosperity and large-scale development in J&K under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government has resulted in bumper voting in Lok Sabha elections, said Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP.

Addressing a press conference along with Kavinder Gupta, former Dy. Chief Minister and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary, J&K BJP, here today Raina complimented the voters of Jammu & Kashmir for the bumper voting in the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Raina said that the massive participation of people in the electoral process has resulted in record-breaking voting in J&K. He said that in the Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary seat, more than 72 percent of votes were polled. Udhampur-Doda seat witnessed more than 68 percent voting. In Srinagar Parliamentary seat 40 percent voting was witnessed while Baramulla Parliamentary seat witnessed near about 60 percent voting. Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch Parliamentary seat also witnessed bumper voting, he added.

“BJP congratulates and appreciates the people of J&K for their enthusiastic participation’’, said Raina. He complimented the Election Commission, Government officials, Army, Paramilitary forces, JKP, and all others for their role in ensuring a peaceful election in the whole region.

Raina appreciated every voter in Jammu & Kashmir for their role in achieving 58 percent total polling, a record polling that has shattered the previous voting records in the region. He also specially mentioned the first-time voters for their overwhelming participation in the electoral process.

“The bumper voting by enthusiastic people is the proof of new Jammu and Kashmir which is treading on the path of peace, prosperity, brotherhood, and development under the leadership of Modi whose Government was able to create a sense of security in the hearts and minds of the local population,” said Raina.

Raina also recalled that more than 50 percent voting is witnessed in the areas that earlier used to witness the meagre voting of two percent or four percent. He expressed hope that this trend for bumper participation and voting will also be witnessed in the Assembly elections and other local elections.

“People have celebrated the elections as a festival. A free and fair electoral process in a peaceful atmosphere where every political party was able to campaign freely is a trend of new Jammu & Kashmir. This testifies the improved security and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, said Raina.

Meanwhile, NC senior leader, Pushpinder Chadha, who is also block president of party in Sunderbani and NC worker for about 48 years, with his supporters joined the BJP at party headquarters, here, today.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, and Kavinder Gupta, former Dy. Chief Minister welcomed him along with his hundreds of supporters into the party fold.

Ex-Panch Sat Pal Sharma, Khiladi, Mohan Lal, Ashok Kumar, Mali Ram, Tara Mani, Sushil Ratan, Akram, Kamal Nath, Kali Das, Rajinder, Rakesh Kumar, and others were among the other prominent to join BJP on the occasion.