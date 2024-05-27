DC reviews working of Health Deptt in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting of the Health Department and took a comprehensive review of health care institutions in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Sher Singh, Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh, SDMs, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harbaksh Singh, Block Medical Officers.

The DC evaluated the functioning of OPDs and implementation of key health programs such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and the National Tuberculosis Control Program. The sales performance of Jan Aushadhi Kendras was also assessed.

Emphasising the need for punctuality, the DC directed the CMO and BMOs to ensure that doctors and staff adhere to duty schedule in Sub Divisional hospitals and other Government Health facilities in the periphery.

The BMOs were thoroughly questioned about the conduct and results of prescription audits in their jurisdictions, with a strong emphasis on reducing illegible prescription slips. The DC instructed the SDMs to take cognisance of non-compliance and take necessary action.

Additionally, the DC stressed the importance of proper maintenance of records and registers, medicine stocks, changing bed sheets according to protocols and ensuring sanitation and professionalism in the hospitals.