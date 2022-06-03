Kavinder asks workers to dedicate 75 hours to public outreach, door to door campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today asked the party cadre to dedicate 75 hours each to reach out to public in their respective wards listening to the issues of the people and also disseminating policies and plans of BJP keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

He was chairing a meeting of Jammu District BJP cadre including Corporators and Shakti Kendra Pramukhs at Party Headquarters Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

The meeting was convened under the aegis of Jammu District President Vinay Gupta. Prominent among those who were present include Priya Sethi, former minister; Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma, Inderjeet Organization General Secretary, Baldev Baloria, Kuldeep Khandari and Naresh Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP across the country is celebrating thriving 8 years of Modi Government in power from June 1 to June 14 with party cadre carrying out massive public outreach programme to make aware the people about achievements and future plans and policies of the party.

Kavinder said that BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi has done tremendous work to ensure that every section of the society gets its due share with discrimination and lopsidedness becoming the things of past.

He said that befitting responses to Pakistan and China to fortify defence lines at IB, LOC and LAC are also unprecedented because earlier India’s stand used to be defensive but PM Modi boisterous approach has infused phenomenal confidence in the army, air force and navy and the result is before one and all with India standing tall against both Dragon country and Pakistan.

“Gigantic Vaccination programme, fight against COVID, digital revolution, cashless transactions, etc are among other schemes and policies which the last eight years of BJP regime have realized and helped India to become one of the developed countries across the world”, Kavinder said, adding that the opportunity should be well utilized to disseminate all this among the masses to bring more people to party fold and strengthen party at grass roots level.