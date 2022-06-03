Dr Jitendra hosts high-tea interaction with Doda children

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 3 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today hosted a high-tea interaction with a group of 40 children from district Doda. The interaction lasted for more than one hour. These are all the students who are visiting the national capital Delhi as a part of the Bharat Darshan programme.

Out of 40 children, 26 are from the BPL families and two from the martyr’s families. Some of the students also belonged to Kalota, the native village of the Minister.

The youngsters appreciated the various development projects and works happening in their region.The group leader of the Bharat Darshan tour said that it was a unique experience for most of the children, who got to visit Delhi for the first time and they were particularly elated to meet their own MP from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency.

Dr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority in bringing the overall development in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He told the children that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focussed on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace.

Minister told the students and particularly those belonging to BPL families that the UT government in J&K has accorded top priority to uplift them and bring them at par with well-off sections of society. He said, J&K is already witnessing better health care, education, employment opportunities for youth, irrespective of religious, caste and creed distinctions.

Dr Singh informed the students that Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district is considered as the birthplace of India’s purple revolution and it is witnessing a major boom in Lavender farming under the ‘one district, one product’ scheme with the government, army and various other institutions coming forward in a big way to boost its production.