Kavinder asks Maharashtra industrialists to invest in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, June 18: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today held interaction with big industrialists from Maharashtra and urged them to invest in J&K and get number of bounties being offered by the Government especially after the implementation of New Industrial Policy.

While holding threadbare discussion with the industrialists including Naishadh Desai, Managing Director Britacel Solutions Ltd., Jagat Killawala, Managing Director of Shri Krishnaashray Pvt Ltd; Mahendra Arya from Buransh Capital Management Services, Bharghav Patel, Bharat Bhai (Reliance) and Vinod Bhai, Kavinder urged them to invest in J&K claiming that after the scrapping of Article 370, the scenario in J&K has been changed with big opportunities waiting for the investors as Government in the Union Territory is promoting ease of business in a big way and there are number of offers on the cards.

He said that unlike the terms of successive governments, today J&K is on the path of development with lot many opportunities waiting for investors in the region.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that Government in J&K is expecting that investors from across the country and abroad will pitch for projects as several out of the box initiatives have been proposed by the Government to attract investors. He said that the Government is looking for investments in key sectors like agriculture, the food industry, education, etc.

Kavinder said J&K’s strategy is to maintain sustainable development and the interest of the investors therefore it is a golden opportunity to set-up projects in this part of the country popularly known as crown of India.

After listening to lucrative offers, the big industrialists from Maharashtra showcased interest in the options available in J&K and vowed to consider things sooner than later.