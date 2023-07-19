Katra Receives All-Time Highest Rainfall Of 315.4 mm; Schools Closed In Doda, Ramban

JAMMU, July 19: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall with Katra recording “extremely” heavy downpour of 315.4mm in 24 hours which is all-time heaviest for the area, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that Katra received all time rain of 315.4mm in 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning; it surpassed the 292.4mm record recorded on 31st July 2019.

Other parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received rainfall in the last 24 hours with Jammu recording 109mm, Banihal 10mm and Batote 15mm.

Regarding forecast for next 24 hours, he said, rainfall was likely in few hours and decrease thereafter.

From July 20-22, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower w4as likely at “many places” of Jammu and at scattered places of Kashmir.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places of Jammu region during this week,” he said.

The MeT official said that there was risk of “flash flood, mudslide, and landslides has increased due to heavy rain. “

People, he said, are advised to remain cautious and stay away from Streams, Rivers and other vulnerable spots.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed all government and private schools in Doda and Ramban districts for the well-being of the students in view of the heavy rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner Doda also directed all the concerned that “students must be informed, well in advance, about the closure of the schools so that they do not venture out.” Chief education officer Ramban urged heads of institutions to help students reach their homes safely.