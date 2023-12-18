Kashmir’s true beauty beyond tourist spots: Bhagyashree

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 18: With the sparkle of Kashmir’s stunning beauty reflected in her eyes, renowned Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan asserted today that there is more to Kashmir than Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Srinagar, urging people to go beyond the well-known places.

The actress, also known in the industry as Bhagyashree, was spotted at the tourist resort Pahalgam-enjoying the breath-taking views and snow-clad mountains-where she described Kashmir as a place that provides solace and tranquillity to the inner self.

She emphasized that the true beauty lies in the villages and unexplored areas, filled with ‘sukoon’, making the overall experience breathtaking.

“We have been here for holidays and have so far visited Srinagar, Gulmarg, and now we are enjoying the beauty of Pahalgam; Kashmir is beyond the well-known places as the real beauty lies in villages, far-off areas; overall, it is just breathtaking,” she said.

Bhagyashree, while stressing the need to go beyond the known places, said that the next time she returns to Kashmir, she will ensure that the areas where the true beauty of Kashmir lies are fully explored. “Those areas are beyond hustle and bustle, adding flavor to your visits.”

Pertinent to mention here, Bhagyashree made her film debut in the successful 1989 Hindi film “Maine Pyar Kiya,” starring alongside Salman Khan, where she played Suman. The movie remains her most successful and best-known film to date and won the Filmfare Award for the same movie.

On the occasion, the actress praised the locals’ affection, emphasizing that it adds to the overall experience. Describing them as hospitable, she highlighted how they enhance the experience for visitors.

“They are so helpful; I would urge people to come to Kashmir and enjoy a different place altogether; this place and the people here.”

The star actress expressed her desire to visit Kashmir repeatedly, emphasizing that more films should be shot there.

“I am set for shooting a movie, and I would love if they shoot it here; I would get to enjoy the beauty of Kashmir more; I do not understand why people go to Switzerland or Europe when we have so much here in Kashmir,” she said.