DGP sanctions Rs 1.66 cr welfare loan, financial assistance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: In a bid to alleviate financial burdens and extend support to the police personnel, Director General of Police, J&K, RR Swain, has sanctioned a substantial sum of Rs 1.60 cr as welfare loan, relief, and financial assistance in favour of 122 personnel.

Further, he has sanctioned an additional allocation of Rs 3 lakh for those whose residences suffered damage from natural calamities.

Welfare loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 1, 50, 000 each have been approved for 103 police personnel. These funds are earmarked for self-marriage or the marriage of their children. Similarly, fourteen police personnel received Rs 1, 50, 000 each to cover educational expenses for their wards, while three others received Rs 50, 000 each for yegnopavit/circumcision purposes. This financial aid stems from the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Notably, the DGP has also sanctioned a welfare loan of rupees Rs 3 lakh and welfare relief of Rs 50, 000 for a police official grappling with medical expenses for his ailing daughter.

Further, Rs 1 lakh each has been granted to three police personnel whose residences suffered damage in a land sinking incident on February 2nd and 3rd, this year at Nai Basti, Thatri, District Doda.

Under various schemes encompassed by the Central Police Welfare Fund, police personnel seeking financial aid for self-treatment, treatment of dependents, self-marriage, marriage of dependents, higher education of their children, or religious obligations are supported.