Kashmiris rejected violence, voted for peace; let’s focus on tourism, dev: Tarun Chugh

SRINAGAR: Asserting that people rejected violence and came out in large numbers to elect their representatives in District Development Council (DDC) polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said now it is time to focus on tourism and development in J&K.

Mr Chugh further said the people of J&K have accepted the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voted for peace and prosperity. “Common people in J&K, who were suppressed during the past 70 years in the region, have been empowered by Modi-led government,” Mr Chugh told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP function at Tagore Hall in the city on Sunday.

“As many as 18 people didn’t vote for Gupkar gang despite the fact that they were in power in J&K from last three decades. Several former chief ministers and seven political parties, who had forged an alliance against us, have been rejected by the voters in J&K. BJP got maximum vote and was single largest party with highest seats in recent elections as people of Jammu and Kashmir has rejected the traditional parties,” he said.

Mr Chugh said the BJP is becoming popular with each passing day in the Union Territory, saying that the party will reach each and every corner of the J&K for development.

A BJP spokesperson said the Kashmir unit of the party on Sunday facilitated newly DDC members, Pancha and Sarpanchs at a function in the city. “The party workers after listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of PM Modi facilitated the newly appointed DDC members at Tagore Hall Srinagar,” he added. (AGENCY)