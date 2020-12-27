Advisor Farooq Khan stresses to adopt sports culture for healthy, disciplined life

Announces multipurpose Indoor Stadium at Jagti Township

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan stresses upon the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sports in their lives in general as a foundation of a healthy and disciplined life.

He stated this while speaking at the closing ceremony of 1st Sports Carnival 2020 at Jagti Township which was organized by sports wing of Global Solace with the support of Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj organization.

During his address, the Advisor stressed on the need to encourage the youth to take up sports for developing leadership quality besides character building leading them to a successful future.

Advisor Farooq Khan also announced a multipurpose Indoor Stadium and services of dedicated permanent coaches at Jagti Township to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants.

The Advisor said that sports is an important endeavour especially for the youth and more focus needed to be put on all-round education of the students not as an alternative to academics curriculum but as an essential part of student’s life. “We must realize the fact that when we are nurturing a child, we are nurturing the future of the nation”, he added.

Advisor lauded efforts of the civil society groups like Global Solace and Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj in organising a sports event for migrant children of Jagti Township and expressed confidence that such activities shall certainly infuse positive outlook among the younger generation.

While presenting the awards to the winners in different sports categories, Advisor motivated young generation to participate in sports and extracurricular activities and stressed on the need to create bigger platforms for young sportsmen to display their talent and skills besides promoting the local talent at higher level.

Farooq Khan emphasized on promoting talent and skill development amongst children.

A Kashmiri play ‘Pasakdhar’ was also present by the cultural organisation JK Bhoomi which was appreciated by one and all.

Stunning matches of Volleyball, Football, Badminton, Chess, Carom- board, Power lifting besides art competition were played during week long sports event in which the participants had shown impressive performances.