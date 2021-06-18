Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Kheer Bhawani festival in Ganderbal amid COVID-19 SOPs

GANDERBAL: Amid Covid-19 protocols hundreds of Pandits Friday celebrated the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani festival in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A Kashmiri Pandit family said that they are celebrating the Mata Kheer Bhawani festival while observing all Covid-19 SOPs.

They said that they prayed to God to wipe out this pandemic from the entire world.

Visitors said that although there has been a significant drop in the number of devotees arriving this year due to Covid-19, but the communal harmony one can witness here is unique.

Notably, Pandits across the valley and outside throng Tulumulla village of Ganderbal on this day to celebrate the annual festival.

Meanwhile, another pandit said they prayed for peace in the valley and end of this pandemic as well. (KNO)