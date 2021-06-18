Lt Guv Manoj Sinha To Meet HM Shah In Delhi; Likely To Decide On Annual Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be in New Delhi for two days where he is likely to meet home minister Amit Shah along with other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per sources, the agenda of the meeting is Amarnath yatra, and a discussion on the necessary COVID prevention guideline to be formulated for the same. So far, the Amarnath Yathra is expected to begin on June 28th.

This will be the second meeting of the lieutenant governor with the Home Minister this month as earlier Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir on June 06, 2021.

After the security review meeting in New Delhi, MOS Home G Kishan Reddy also came to Jammu on the 13th where he held another review meeting with top officials of Jammu and Kashmir police and other security agencies and later discussed the same with the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan. (Agency)