Kashmir wants to get rid of era of loot, separatism: Chugh

‘Reject dynastic parties’

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 17: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh who is also party In charge for J&K and Ladakh today called upon people to push Abdullahs and Muftis to oblivion in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing series of public meetings at various places in Poonch district, Chugh said the politics of separation and pro-Pakistan played by them needed to be dumped decisively.

All these years J&K has been a victim of vicious forces who kept the people in dark for their cheap and anti-national politics. Chugh said Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis filled their coffers but kept people of Kashmir in poverty and depravity.

Chugh said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter of development and progress for Kashmir which will make J&K youth as competitive as that in other parts of the country.

Chugh called upon people to send Abdullahs and Muftis back to their homes for the devastation they have done all these years.

Chugh, while criticising the dynastic parties said that Abdullah and Mufti families who banked upon boycott politics have been rejected by the people.

Chugh said that Modi Government’s commitment for welfare of backward and downtrodden people can be gauged from the fact that PM Narendra Modi choose Tribal lady, Droupadi Murmu for the highest post of the country and by appointing her the President of country he honored the Tribal people of entire nation.

He said that PM Narendra Modi does not believe in hollow promises but he has a track record of good performance of 25 years as CM of Gujarat and 10 years as PM besides having a road map for coming 25 years also.

Lambasting Congress Chugh said the party misled the people for 70 years on Article 370 which was the root cause of separatism and terrorism in J&K but PM Modi uprooted both terrorism and Naxalism from the country and ensured security for the countrymen besides making J&K a tourism capital.

The BJP leader said PM sends every month five kg ration for per poor person of J&K, constructed toilets for 12 crore households, gave free houses to four crore people, gave 10 crore free gas connections, supplied tap water to 14 crore households and issued 100 percent Ayushman cards under which free treatment can be done in any hospital upto Rs five lakh.

BJP vice president, Surjit Singh Salathia, general secretary J&K, Vibodh Gupta, Dinesh Sharma and former MP, Talib Hissain addressed these rallies.