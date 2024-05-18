DG National Cadet Corps, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 17: Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh.

The DG NCC discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters pertaining to the expansion of National Cadet Corps in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor presented a citation to NCC Directorate for its excellent performance and well-organized training in Jammu Kashmir.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, School Education and Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth Services and Sports were also present during the meeting.

Bollywood Film-maker, Rohit Shetty also met Lieutenant Governor.

A joint delegation of All Sikh Minority Employees Association and All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (M) led by its President Jagmeet Kour Bali also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Subsequently, several delegations including Advocates from Kashmir headed by Advocate Shafiq Ahmad Shah; civil society members and residents from Baramulla and Kokernag; Tribal Community members from Bandipora and Baramulla also called on the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, representatives of J&K General Line Teachers Forum headed by its President Anwar Hussain Wani called on LG.

Abida War, President, JK ICDS Supervisors Union and J&K Solace Employees Working Women Association, and Fayaz Hameed, President, Kupwara Journalists and Writers Association also met the Lt Governor at Raj Bhawan.

Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, Executive Director, AIIMS Awantipora, Kashmir also called on LG.