Govt forms committee for implementation, review of NEP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: School Education Department has constituted a committee for drafting and continuous updation of the status document on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The nine-member committee shall conduct a comprehensive review and analysis of the NEP 2020 recommendations, aligning with its objectives and develop a detailed action plan for the implementation of NEP 2020, including timelines and milestones.

Further, the committee shall facilitate engagement with relevant stakeholders, including Government agencies, educational institutions, civil society organizations and experts in the field of education.

It shall identify capacity-building needs and initiatives required to support the implementation of NEP 2020. Besides, the committee shall coordinate with other government departments and agencies involved in education-related initiatives to ensure synergy and avoid duplication of efforts, as per coordinated mechanism outlines in NEP 2020.

See Order Copy Click Here……