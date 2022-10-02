Kashmir valley experiences seasons first snowfall

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Affarwat in Gulmarg experienced seasons first snowfall while plains lashed by rains resulting in drop in night temperature, officials said.

Higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Affarwat and Pir Panjal Range of mountains experienced light snowfall during the late night, Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

He said there had been rainfall at several places in Kashmir valley and light snowfall on higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pir Panjal Range mountains. The weather will remain dry during the coming week and there are less chances of rain or snowfall in the Kashmir valley during this period.

Most parts of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar experienced late night rainfall resulting in drop in temperature. However, the sun appears with pleasant weather conditions prevailing in the valley on Sunday.

Affarwat hill top phase-2 and higher reaches of Pir Panjal range of mountains including Margan top and mount Harmukh experienced light snow fall during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Faizan Arif an Independent Weather observator said.

He said the Ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.7 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 3.9 degree Celsius below normal during this period of the season.

The night temperature in other parts of the Kashmir valley however remained above normal due to cloudy sky.

He said, there would be a drop in day and night temperature for some days in Kashmir valley. However, the weather will remain dry and sunny.

He said the night temperature will show further drop during the coming days and if there would be rainfall the upper reaches in Kashmir valley could again experience snowfall.

He said the temperature during the next seven days will mostly remain dry and day temperature would remain within the normal range. (Agencies)