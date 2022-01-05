Kashmir University Postpones All Exams Scheduled Today

Srinagar, August 5: Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled today in view of inclement weather conditions, officials said today.

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional/B.Ed examinations of Kashmir University scheduled on 5-01-2022 (Wednesday) are hereby postponed.

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers will be issued separately,“ Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said. (Agencies)