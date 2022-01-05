JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021 registration date extended

JAMMU, Ja 5: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021. Candidates who want to register themselves for the exam can do it till January 6, 2022. The official notice is available on the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

This is the second time the registration date has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply for the main exam was till December 24, 2021. The registration process was started on November 30, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to apply for the main exam. To register online for the mains exam through the official site of JKPSC candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JKPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of JKPSC on jkpsc.nic.in.

Login to the account through login credentials.

Fill in the application form and other details.

Upload the image and click on submit.

Once done, make the payment of requisite fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The tentative date of the main exam is February 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKPSC. (Agencies)