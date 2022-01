India logs 58,097 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 4.18 pc

New Delhi, Jan 5: India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,14,004.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

Maharashtra and Delhi are among the worst-hit states with the highest number of recorded Omicron cases at 653 and 464 respectively.

As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551.

Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far. (Agencies)