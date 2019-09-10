Kashmir neither shut nor under curfew: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Kashmir is “neither shut nor under curfew’ but only under certain restrictions.

He warned anti-India forces that they have to soon change their mentality that they can do anything and get away with it.

“We need to condemn such statement (that Kashmir is under curfew and totally shut). Kashmir is not shut. There is no curfew. If there is curfew, people have to go out with curfew passes,” he told reporters here.

“No person in Kashmir is being asked for curfew pass. However they are expected not to disturb peace. There are some restrictions,” he added. (AGENCIES)