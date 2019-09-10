6 houses damaged, 5 animals killed in Pak shelling in Poonch

JAMMU: Six houses were partially damaged and five animals were killed in heavy shelling on civilian villages along LoC Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.

The Pakistani army heavy shelled forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Mankote, Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district, they said.

In the firing and shelling, six houses were partially damaged and five animals were killed. Thirteen animals were injured, they said. (AGENCIES)