Completely against cutting of trees: Sonakshi on Aarey forest

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday voiced her concern over the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in the Aarey suburban area to make way for a Metro car shed and said people should unite to save the planet.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony adjoining suburban Goregaon, which is known as the major green lung of the city.

When asked about the same, Sonakshi told reporters, “I am completely against the cutting of trees, I am all for planting trees, preserving forests and nature. I think we all should join hands, take it up as a challenge and save our planet.”

The actor joined a list of celebrities who have objected to the felling of trees, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta and comedian Kapil Sharma among others.

Sonakshi said the talk around nature conservation is important.

Sonakshi was speaking at the launch of ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’- a digital reality fashion show. (AGENCIES)