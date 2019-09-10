Guv announces one-week additional salary for Shrine Board’s sanitation staff

JAMMU: As an encouragement to the dedicated team of sanitation staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday announced one week’s additional salary for the staff, as a special one-time incentive.

Mr Malik made the announcement, after meeting Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shrine Board, complimented the CEO and all employees of the Board, particularly the sanitation staff, for providing cleanliness and hygienic facilities to the pilgrims and bringing recognition to the Board at the national level. (AGENCIES)