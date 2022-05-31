Kashmir essential part of Modi’s New India journey: Dr Jitendra Singh

BUDGAM, MAY 31: Kashmir is an essential part of PM Modi’s New India journey. It is time to avail of the enormous new openings initiated over the last 8 years, which are shaping the destiny of 135 crore Indians. under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was stated by Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Earth Science, MoS in Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh while addressing a public gathering at Budgam today.

Titled “Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan”, the event was organised at the Bihishte Zahra Park in Budgam to mark the completion of eight years in service of the current government.

Dr Singh said that a three-tier system of government has been introduced for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in seventy years and it will not be long before people get to see and feel the benefits of such a system.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister deliberated on different centrally sponsors schemes and different initiatives launched by the Modi Government to ensure equitable development of people of Jammu and Kashmir, something which they had been deprived of for long for no fault of theirs.

The Minister also distributed benefits under Mudra, PM Svanidhi, Ayushman Bharat, PMAY-G and various agriculture and horticulture related schemes and distributed various logistics among them.

The Sammelan was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode from Shimla. The PM also credited Rs 21 thousand crore in farmers’ accounts through DBT mode on the occasion.

The Minister later on also interacted with the District and Sectoral Officers in a meeting convened in New Conference Hall Budgam. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza through PowerPoint presentation highlighted the overall district profile, major achievement of various departments in sectors including power, water supply, roads, social welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture and allied activities. The Minister took stock of status of various sectors including health, education, water supply and construction of roads among others.

On the occasion, Dr Singh laid e-foundation of different development projects including Watalpora-Wahabpora road, upgradation of Gariend-Wadwan road, and upgradation of Dajimalik Gund, Punch Gund, Nijloo Wahpora including Mamgund road. E-foundation was also laid for one receiving station at Ompora Budgam.

The Minister also e-inaugurated OPD Block, Operation Theatre and Wards at SDH Nagam, additional accommodation for Model Higher Secondary School Chadoora, Middle Anganwadi Training Centre at Karipora, Budgam and Govt. High School Wagoora B.K Pora, Budgam.

The Minister also e-inaugurated District Bilingual Website designed and developed by NIC Team Budgam. It is pertinent to mention here that the website will act as a vital link between the District Administration and citizens so far as dissemination of information is concerned.

An awareness cum training programme on eco-friendly and sustainable farming methods and demo and distribution of solar pumps by Science and Technology Department was also held at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall on the occasion.

Commenting upon the potential of Budgam, the Hon’ble minister said that the district has biggest assets in the form of agriculture, horticulture and other allied activities. He said that in this direction, more areas need to be explored so that maximum resources are tapped for socio-economic development of public.

The Minister emphasized upon holding of massive awareness campaign and instructed KVK Budgam, Indian Institute of Intergrative Medicines and SKAUST to hold joint seminar cum awareness programmes in the near future to give further boost to agricultural activities across district Budgam. Some villages in Budgam shall be identified and developed as solar villages, the Minister announced.

While concluding, the Minister applauded efforts of District Administration Budgam for the steps and initiatives taken for overall development of the district. The Minister also hailed the sincere coordination and joint synergy between District Administration and elected representatives including DDCs, BDCs and PRI workers of the district.