Covid: One fresh case in J&K

JAMMU, May 31: Jammu and Kashmir reported one new Covid case on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,249, officials said.

The only case was reported from Jammu district, they said.

There are 54 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,443, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. (AGENCIES)