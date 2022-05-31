Economy Grew At 8.7% In 2021-22, March Quarter GDP At 4.1%

NEW DELHI, May 31: India recorded a growth of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 while GDP in March quarter grew by 4.1 per cent.

The economic growth for 2021-22 is an improvement over the negative growth of 6.6 per cent which was recorded in 2020-21.

Similarly, the March quarter (2021-22) growth of 4.1 per cent too is better, compared to the meagre 1.6 per cent growth seen in March quarter of 2020-21.

The GDP projection for 2021-22 though is lesser than the 8.9 per cent growth estimated by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which releases the GDP data.

The projected 8.7 per cent growth also falls way short of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimation of 9.5 per cent of GDP growth for 2021-22.

Even the March quarter growth is much lesser than RBI’s projection for the period, which was estimated to be at 6.1 per cent. (Agencies)