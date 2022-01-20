Kashmir based politicians give irresponsible statements: Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: J&K BJP vice president, Yudhvir Sethi has flayed Kashmir based politicians for giving irresponsible statements.

Addressing a public interaction programme here today, Sethi claimed that such politicians from Kashmir are finding their public space being reduced to a minimum as the people can now see through their game plan of befooling them for vote bank interests.

“Sensing their political future bleak they (Kashmir based politicians) are resorting to the cheap tactics of giving irresponsible statements with sole aim of creating wedge between communities,” he maintained.

Sethi also interacted with BJP cadre and general public wherein the people brought to his notice various issues of which he got some of these resolved by talking to the concerned authorities telephonically.

The BJP leader assured to take up the rest of the issues with the concerned authorities to get the same too resolved at the earliest and asked the party cadre to remain in public 24X7 and address grievances of the people especially those pertaining to civic amenities on priority.