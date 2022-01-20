Joint Churches Fellowship Jammu alleges harassment of Christians

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: The J&K Joint Churches Fellowship, Jammu has appealed the Government to take serious cognizance of unfortunate incidents of alleged harassment of Christian community in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference along with the executive committee and members of the Fellowship, Pr Shoukat Peter invited attention towards the incidents of alleged harassment of Christian community at Ramnagar, Basohli, Nagri, Kathua etc and sought necessary action to stop such occurrences.

He also threatened that if no action is taken by the authorities, the community will approach the National Human Rights Commission and national Minority Commission.

“We know that common Indian citizens love Christians and appreciate services of the community. We will continue to serve the nation in the best way in future also, whatever these people do. But we wish to appeal to the Government again to take necessary steps so that these things do not change into communal unrest, ” he said.

Stating that Christian community has always been a peace loving and serving the nation in the field of education, health services through hospitals, helping the helpless and mentally retarded people, Pr Shoukat Peter alleged that since last few years, some organizations were continuously attacking the Churches, Church priests, Christian institutions, disturbing the prayers and worship which is totally against the rights of worship provided in the Constitution of India.

“These organizations have never been heard standing against corruptions, rapes, inflation, people dying of drunkenness, poor people dying without treatments because their sole objective is communal disturbance,” he said and appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to order necessary action for protection of the Christian community in J&K.