Sat flays Congress for selfish approach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Blaming Congress for keeping people deprived from Government schemes for decades, senior BJP leader, Sat Sharma flayed selfish approach of Congress and its leaders.

Sat Sharma was speaking after starting developmental works at Janipur Colony area of Ward number 37 along with Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma and Councillor, Sunita Gupta while BJP Mandal president, Raveesh Mengi was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said, for decades Congress ruled the country but did nothing.

Purnima Sharma said that development is the core agenda of BJP and JMC is committed to serve the public in every possible way without causing problems.

She also talked about works taken by the Corporation for the welfare of Jammu.

Sunita Gupta said that being one of the largest Wards of JMC, it is her priority to reach out to every household in Ward 37.

She also talked about upcoming works to be taken up in the Ward.

Kulbir Singh, Sahil Gupta, Ramesh Sharma, Rakesh Gupta, Neeru Sehgal, Kamlesh Shan, Vicky Sharma, Vikas, Ramesh Gupta, B.L Tikoo and others were also present on the occasion.