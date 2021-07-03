Kanury Rao’s Excellence Establishes him as an Inspirational Immunologist

Among the most intellectual immunologists,Kanury Rao also known as Kanury Venkata Subba Rao has secured a special place. At ICGEB or the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, he has worked as Senior Scientist and Head of the Immunology Group. This immunologist is known to be one of the reasons for the success of the Drug Discovery Research Centre, THSTI.

Immunology is a field in which Mr. Rao has made endless contributions. His research and work has helped in understanding the immune system better. In addition to this field, his contributions have been observed for molecular biology, drug discovery, cell, infectious disease biology, etc. It can be inferred that Mr. Rao is a man with extensive knowledge. His keen interest in immunology and the related fields is very much expressed by the quality of his contributions.

Generating the Inspiration to Become an Immunologist

In the opinion of Mr. Rao, immunology is more than a branch of science. It is like a window that helps to view multiple aspects of research relating to biology. He has viewed this branch as a part of the biomedical science that inspires him to know more.

Kanury Rao says that the immune system is an important part of the body of the living beings. This part is responsible for keeping the body away from diseases and infections of multiple types. For ensuring that the immune system stays strong and healthy, several measures can be taken. However, for taking those measures, there is a major need to understand this system in depth.

For forming this understanding of the immune system, as well as immunity, knowledge in the related field is required. The urge to develop this knowledge has worked as one of the inspirations for Mr. Rao to become an immunologist. He further adds that the study of this branch of biology can help in finding out what affects the immunity of a person and what can be done to prevent it from getting affected.

Immunologists like Mr. Rao are a result of superior knowledge, excellence in work, and the ability to conduct research. Several institutions are of the opinion that such immunologists can provide reliable suggestions for fighting diseases and infections of various types. As long as such professionals continue to work, extensive research in the field of immunology will be carried out to generate great results.

An Overview of his Qualification

For immunologists, focussing on the best education works as a requisite. The educational qualification received by Mr. KanuryRao is impressive. He has expressed that his graduation in science has been completed from the renowned University of Pune. This is the same institution from where he has attained a master’s degree.

The institution with an international reputation, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has been his preferred choice for pursuing doctoral studies. Following his ambitions to become an immunologist, he joined Johns Hopkins University. According to him, this university has proved to be a rewarding decision for completing postdoctoral studies. His education in the fields of cell signaling, peptide synthesis, etc., has given his career a major push towards excellence.

Mr. Rao has stated that while working at the laboratory of the University of California, his knowledge considerably improved. By working in this lab for around 3 years, the sharp increase in his knowledge has been able to contribute to his experience. Going further to follow his goals, Mr. V. S. Rao decided to work as a research scientist and assistant at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. Interestingly, in 1994, he started to work as the Immunology Group’s Group Leader.

Recognitions and Awards Achieved

Receiving awards indicates that a person is worthy of success and possesses brilliant qualities. In his career, Mr. V. S. Rao has been acknowledged with various awards due to his hard work, efforts in conducting research, and his multiple qualities as an immunologist. Due to his notable work and research, Kanury Venkata Subba Rao has won the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize. The award was given to him by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. On the basis of his excellence, he has been given the National Bioscience Award for Career Development.

It has been found that Mr. Rao has been elected as a member of the Indian Academy of Sciences. Soon after this, the Indian immunologist was chosen as a member of the National Academy of Sciences, located in India. By being a member of the Indian National Science Academy, the recognition of his excellence has further increased.

Kanury Rao’s Opinion on the Future of immunology

Based on his years of experience, Kanury Rao has seen various developments with respect to immunology. He has also seen the emergence of new infections, diseases, and symptoms. He believes that immunologists can play a major role to a great extent for the prevention of the elements that can harm the immune system.

Considering the future of immunology, Kanury Venkata Subba Rao believes that many discoveries have to be made. These discoveries will benefit the mankind to get protection from the emerging medical problems. Expressing his concern for the pandemic, the immunologist thinks that immunology can be relied upon for understanding viruses like the coronavirus as well as for the development of vaccines.

To Conclude

The intelligence of Mr. Rao has established him among the top immunologists in India. He has been endowed with multiple awards. On the basis of his excellence and the application of his learning, he has been chosen as a member of several important institutions relating to the fields of science. Understanding the immune system and fighting harmful elements has urged him to pursue immunology. Following his goals, he is today a recognized immunologist. In his opinion, immunology will continue to remain an important subject. Especially when situations like the COVID-19 pandemic pose a threat, immunology can be relied upon. Immunologists like Mr. Rao can help in finding practical solutions to keep the immune system safeguarded from such threats.