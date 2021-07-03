How is MobiKwik revolutionizing user behavior with Pay Later?

It feels like a reward when money is credited to your account or digital wallet. It is particularly significant when you need a bit of cash-in-hand to spend on an urgent requirement.

It was probably one of the thoughts when credit cards were introduced some fifty years back. In India, credit cards made a late entry, somewhere in the 1980s. But in the twenty-first century, major domestic Indian payment facilitators have made sure that they offer their customers access to the latest facilities and services.

One such company that has grown in leaps and bounds in the past few years is MobiKwik. From humble beginnings in 2009 as a digital payment provider to being one of the top digital fintech companies today, MobiKwik’s projectile growth has been super impressive. One of the major contributing factors in its growth has been the customer-centric services that the company has kept on adding to its expanding portfolio. For example, when MobiKwik started, it was registered as a digital payment provider or facilitator. Over a period, the people at the top realized that offering a digitized payment was not enough to sustain their business.

That is when the company strategized to launch itself as a full-stack digital fintech company. And so, MobiKwik users were shortly introduced to the ZIP facility. The adage to define ZIP is ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ – a revolutionary concept that not many could envision then.

ZIP – a digital credit card that puts the control in the user’s hands

ZIP was introduced at a time when most average households in the country had at least one credit card holder who enabled instant payments for many last-minute shopping urges, flight bookings, a planned holiday, or a dining rendezvous.

There were, however, plenty of hitches, especially the time between one applying for a credit card to finally get the approval and then getting the physical one in hand. MobiKwik’s versatile ZIP is intended to eliminate this long wait period. To start with, one has to be a registered user of MobiKwik. And, if you are keen to avail of the digital credit facility, you just need to activate the ZIP facility.

To get the facility activated, you are required to submit your identification details. It does not take days or weeks to get the activation done. ZIP activation happens fast – the turnaround time is impressively swift, and once done, you can open the MobiKwik App whenever there’s a need for impromptu expenditure.

Wherever you go, your smartphone is invariably with you, and wherever you have your phone, this credit facility is right in your hands. Agreed that even a physical credit card is right there with you for a credit purchase, but it is, after all, a physical entity that you need to carry with you in your wallet. Doesn’t it quite happen so often that you sit in the car and all of a sudden remember that you have forgotten your wallet at home? And that is the end of the story – either you drive back home or just go with the flow and forget any last-minute purchase.

Does it happen with your smartphone?

No, usually, you carry your smartphone almost everywhere you go. It means that the chances of accessing ZIP’s unique credit facility are always there with you – almost always. Anytime you need a credit amount up to Rs 30,000, it is right there, by your side. Use the credited amount, pay it back within 15 days and then get back to your full credit amount or more, again, all at 0% interest.

The bottom line is that accessing a credit facility, using it, and repowering it again is so easy, within your means and reach 24*7 with MobiKwik ZIP that never fails to impress a user. The true power of freedom is experienced with ZIP, and that is why we say that with MobiKwik, ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’, you are always in control!

Give an impetus to your credit score

Besides an agile turnaround time for activation and approvals and accessibility on the go, the revolutionary aspect of MobiKwik ZIP is that you can use the feature to improve your credit score. Worried that you have a low credit score? ZIP allows you to pay back on time and increase the scores. Is there a personal loan that you wish to take or a long-standing car loan to get the automobile of your desire? You can register with MobiKwik, download the app and activate the Buy Now, Pay Later facility and use the resourceful feature to help you enhance your creditworthiness.

Freedom to shop at 1 Lakh+ brands

One area that the brand custodians of MobiKwik have put their heart and soul into is to extend the acceptability of ZIP amongst merchants. It took time, yes, but today more than a lakh online merchants facilitate payments by ZIP. From the likes of Zomato for online ordering of food to MakeMyTrip for booking flights and hotels, ZIP commands a degree of respectability and trust that is unmatchable. One would argue that it is not a special deal with ZIP because these platforms accept most credit cards. The difference is that ZIP has gained acceptability and trust in a few years. The number of brands that recognize the potential of ZIP is ever-increasing and promises to put ZIP as a frontrunner in the Indian credit card domain.

Make no mistake in thinking that MobiKwik ZIP is like any other credit card stashed in your wallet. It is not. This digital card translates to freedom of a unique kind giving you power over your immediate need for money. Download the MobiKwik app now and take full advantage of this facility!