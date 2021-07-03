Employment July 3, 2021

“JOB’’

“ Female Physiotherapy Assistant required for Clinic “

1. Bpt with one year experience preferable

2. Salary -5000+ negotiable .

“ Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre’’

Gole Puli , Talab Tillo , 9419836691, 9149700732.

Required

required boys+girls for readymade garments showroom at Gandhi Nagar, (preferred experienced) fresher’s can also apply contact at 9419191174

REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN

Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Super Speciality Hospital

Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female

2. Accountant 2year experience :- 1 post female

Interview Date and Time

Date 02/07/2021, 03/07/2021 to 05/07/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9906044364 Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Vacancy available for lectures and office staff at

Manya’s Tutorial

Receptionist-2

Physics- 2

Chemistry-2

Bio-2

Accountancy-1

Economics-1

Pol. Science-1

Contact us at : 9796448247

Staff Required

Required Counter boys for a Renowned Brand Outlet

At

BELGIAN WAFFLES

Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Contact:

KARUN VERMA

9796826426

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A well renowned Jammu based cement company requires sale staff from all over Jammu and Kashmir. Should be having his own Vehicles for marketing. Salary Guaranteed Rs. 10,000/- plus travel expense/booster.

+91 7780879361,

+91 7889430855, 0191-2480332

URGENT REQUIRED

Computer Operator: 12-15,000+

Accountant – 20,000+

Store Keeper – 10,000+

ITI Mechanical – 10,000+

B.Sc/M.Sc Candidate – 14,000+ Chemistry knowledge

Marketing Executive – 18,000+

Sales Executive – 10,000+ (M/F)

Fresher can also apply

9906300427

Add: Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar.

Required

Female computer operator having sound knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Busy software.

Contact with resume to :

CA Hardeep Aggarwal

780A-F, Sector 14, Near AU

Small Finance Bank,

Zorawar Singh Chowk,

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Mob: +91 94191 42005, +91 99069 05422

Job Opportunity

Marketing Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Marketing

Sales Experience for 2 years)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 9055500408

jammugodrej@gmail.com

Vacancy

Experienced Sales Executive for Udhampur Distt & Kashmir Province for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Salary as per experience and competence

Send your resume on email

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807