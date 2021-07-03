Employment July 3, 2021

“JOB’’
“ Female Physiotherapy Assistant required for Clinic “
1. Bpt with one year experience preferable
2. Salary -5000+ negotiable .
“ Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre’’
Gole Puli , Talab Tillo , 9419836691, 9149700732.
Required
required boys+girls for readymade garments showroom at Gandhi Nagar, (preferred experienced) fresher’s can also apply contact at 9419191174
REQUIRED SENIOR LAB TECHNICIAN
Required Senior Lab Technician Diploma in Lab with Managerial Skills and experience. Full Time
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Super Speciality Hospital
Contact at: 9419189485, 9419193224
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female
2. Accountant 2year experience :- 1 post female
Interview Date and Time
Date 02/07/2021, 03/07/2021 to 05/07/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9906044364 Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Vacancy available for lectures and office staff at
Manya’s Tutorial
Receptionist-2
Physics- 2
Chemistry-2
Bio-2
Accountancy-1
Economics-1
Pol. Science-1
Contact us at : 9796448247
Staff Required
Required Counter boys for a Renowned Brand Outlet
At
BELGIAN WAFFLES
Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Contact:
KARUN VERMA
9796826426
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A well renowned Jammu based cement company requires sale staff from all over Jammu and Kashmir. Should be having his own Vehicles for marketing. Salary Guaranteed Rs. 10,000/- plus travel expense/booster.
+91 7780879361,
+91 7889430855, 0191-2480332
URGENT REQUIRED
Computer Operator: 12-15,000+
Accountant – 20,000+
Store Keeper – 10,000+
ITI Mechanical – 10,000+
B.Sc/M.Sc Candidate – 14,000+ Chemistry knowledge
Marketing Executive – 18,000+
Sales Executive – 10,000+ (M/F)
Fresher can also apply
9906300427
Add: Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar.
Required
Female computer operator having sound knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Busy software.
Contact with resume to :
CA Hardeep Aggarwal
780A-F, Sector 14, Near AU
Small Finance Bank,
Zorawar Singh Chowk,
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Mob: +91 94191 42005, +91 99069 05422
Job Opportunity
Marketing Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Marketing
Sales Experience for 2 years)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 9055500408
jammugodrej@gmail.com
Vacancy
Experienced Sales Executive for Udhampur Distt & Kashmir Province for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Salary as per experience and competence
Send your resume on email
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807