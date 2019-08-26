Kanungo for more policy nudges to popularise masala bonds

MUMBAI, Aug 26:Further “policy nudges” are

required for increasing the popularity of masala bonds,

Reserve Bank deputy governor BP Kanungo has said.

Addressing the forex dealers at an event in Singapore

on August 10, Kanungo also called for “urgent” efforts to

ensure more coordinated actions among major the economies in

the face of rising trade tension.

He, however, made it clear that it is “premature to

think of de-globalisation”, as globalisation is an

“irreversible process”.

On masala bonds, where local issuers go abroad to

raise money in the rupee, he noted that global investors have

shown a “healthy appetite” for the rupee-denominated assets.

“This trend needs to be given further policy nudges,”

he said, adding these bonds ensure flow of forex and also

protect issuers from exchange risks.

The first transaction of the masala bond was carried

out in 2014 by the World Bank entity IFC for funding

infrastructure projects in the country.

The speech copy posted by the central bank on its

website Monday did not have any specific suggestions on the

possible policy measures.

On trade wars, Kanungo said there does not appear to

be any possibility of quick resolution to the disputes between

the US and China, nor does it seem to escalate and get out of

hand rapidly in near future.

He, however, rued that the row between the two largest

economies is contributing to the global slowdown, and listed a

no-deal Brexit and the ongoing geopolitical tension in the

Gulf as other risks.

Acknowledging that globalisation has brought some

problems and discontent, Kanungo said “wisdom” lies in

addressing the issues rather than opting for disbanding of the

entire process.

“All aspects of our existence including economies,

markets, social interactions, education and so on have become

intertwined,” he said, adding advancements in communication

and technology have speeded up the l globalization process.

Even as growth in developed countries remains

sluggish, India and China, which have been powering global

growth in recent times, are facing “challenges”, he said.

Kanungo said domestic forex markets have been “fairly

stable” in recent months, but added the RBI is forced to

intervene by buying or selling forex to restore orderliness.

“One also needs to bear in mind that country’s forex

reserves are borrowed reserves and not built out of export

surpluses. In as much as it provides a bulwark against sudden

flow reversals, it enhances the country’s ability to cope with

the fallout and indeed, contributes to global stability as

well,” Kanungo said.

The deputy governor also appealed domestic banks to

help popularise a recently launched, web-based platform making

it possible for small businesses to directly place buy or sell

orders on currencies.

He also urged the non-banking participants in the

audience at the Forex Association of India Conference to study

the global forex code developed by the BIS and sign statement

of commitment to the code. (PTI)