The costly and colossal blunder

The morning of February 27, in Budgam Kashmir was one of the darkest mornings when IAF’s Mi-17 aircraft crashed resulting in losing of precious six IAF personnel on board the chopper . Besides, a civilian too was killed on the ground. It was the time when Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in fierce dogfight , however, an inquiry was instituted which has submitted its report.

It is quite unfortunate that because of judgment of errors , it has been found that five personnel of the force were responsible for the crash . The Mi- 17 V-5 helicopter was hit by a ground based missile of the Indian Air Force when the chopper was back to Srinagar air base. Since such goofs cannot be tolerated , it is likely that the guilty shall have to face severe punishment under the provisions of the military law. The accused could face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder . Better communication and coordination could have prevented the mishap.